Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Rd.
Patricia Vandagriff


1942 - 2019
Patricia Vandagriff Obituary
Vandagriff, Patricia
Patricia Lou Vandagriff, born August 17, 1942 and died October 22, 2019. Friends may call at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5pm. Please join us by wearing your Buckeye gear to honor Patty. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by dear friend Monsignor Tony Missimi at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., on Monday, October 28 at 11am. Interment St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Full Obituary can be found at https://www.egan-ryan.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
