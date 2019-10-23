|
Vandagriff, Patricia
Patricia Lou Vandagriff, born August 17, 1942 and died October 22, 2019. Friends may call at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5pm. Please join us by wearing your Buckeye gear to honor Patty. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by dear friend Monsignor Tony Missimi at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd., on Monday, October 28 at 11am. Interment St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Full Obituary can be found at https://www.egan-ryan.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019