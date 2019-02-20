Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia "Patty" Ward


Ward, Patricia "Patty"
1944 - 2019
Patricia "Patty" Ward, age 75, of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on February 19, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1944 to the late Edmund and Imo Kent in Columbus, OH. Patty was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2252. Patricia is survived by husband of 56 years, David Ward; daughters, Deborah Baker, Denise (Charles) Thompson and Donna (Mike) Williams; grandchildren, Charles (Christina), David (Lindsey), Kristen (Matt), Nicholas (Megan), Leann (Chad), Sean (Kalyn) and Kevin (Megan); 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Bob, sisters Delores, Mable and Bessie. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Tim Crissafulli officiating. Burial to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, OH. Messages of condolence may be directed to the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
