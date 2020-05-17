Watkins, Patricia
1948 - 2020
Patricia A Watkins, age 72. Sunrise April 16, 1948 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WATKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1948 - 2020
Patricia A Watkins, age 72. Sunrise April 16, 1948 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WATKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 19, 2020.