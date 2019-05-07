Weidinger, Patricia

1927 - 2019

Patricia Marie (Mangas) Weidinger, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, with her loving husband and family by her side, following a short and painfree battle with cancer. She was born on May 27, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late John and Mildred Mangas. On June 26, 1948, she married William Daniel Weidinger. Together they shared over seventy years of love and companionship. Survivors include sister, Marge Replogle; brother, Jack Mangas; and her children, Bill (Ann) Weidinger, Joe (Debby) Weidinger (Debby), Tom (Karen) Weidinger, Jane (Dan) Wolford, Mary Jo (Dean) Kiourtsis; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Helen Manrow. After high school Pat undertook nurses training and worked as a doctor's assistant until marriage and motherhood redirected her efforts. Once her children reached school age, she re-entered the work force as a school principal's assistant, hospital aide and orthodontic scheduling coordinator. Pat was an active volunteer at the Ronald McDonald house, Telephone Pioneer Luncheons, CAPA, Triangle Club (Ohio Bell), and the Golden Hobby Shop in German Village. She was an avid gardener; her yard abundant with flowers and blooms through the Spring and Summer. She was a master quilter, designing and creating close to one hundred quilts which were often donated to charitable causes. The remaining quilts are part of her family legacy, in the possession of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat's proudest achievement was being the strong-willed and clear-eyed matriarch of a loving and close-knit family. She will continue to live on through bright and warm memories shared by loved ones. Husband Bill and all the family are extremely grateful to the warm and dedicated staff of The Forum at Knightsbridge who made her final days as pleasant and comfortable as they could possibly be. A celebration of Pat's life will be held Monday, May 27 at The Forum at Knightsbridge, 4625 Knightsbridge Boulevard from 1-2:30 p.m. Donations may be made to American Brain Tumor Assoication at www.ABTA.Org. Please visit www.Ohiocremation.Org to leave a condolence for the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019