Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Patricia Wharrey


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Wharrey Obituary
Wharrey, Patricia
1951 - 2019
Patricia Ann Wharrey, age 67, passed away on June 20, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Ellen Wharrey and the late Joseph Wharrey. Along with her mother, Patty is survived by her daughter Lynne (Evan) Pinkus; her siblings Cathy (Chuck) Hutzel, Cheryl Wharrey, Joe (Rhonda) Wharrey, Sandy Wharrey, and Peg Ernst; and grandchildren Justin and Lauren. Patty is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other special friends and family members. Those who knew and loved Patty felt her to be an Angel. Those who knew and loved Patty knew an Angel. She will be remembered as a kind, generous, and selfless daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passion in life was being a grandmother, and she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and especially watching them grow. She also enjoyed walking and working in her garden. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10 AM – 1 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow her Life Celebration at 1 PM. Pastor Larry Hall officiating. Interment will be held at Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a in honor of Patty's generous spirit. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Patty's tribute video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
