Patricia "Patty" White
1924 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" White was born on March 10, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio and died on October 8, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 96 years old. She is predeceased by her parents Francis and Tacy Armstrong, brother Robert Armstrong and sister Ann Mertz. She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, William White; her sister, Pegge Axline; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, please visit SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary and service information.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
