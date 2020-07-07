Wilson, Patricia
1935 - 2020
Patricia Hart Wilson, age 84, passed away quietly on May 24, 2020 in Worthington, Ohio. She was known as Pat to her friends, Patty to her family, and Grandma Patty to her grandkids. Patty was born near Mechanicsburg, OH at the farmhouse of Virgil and Helen Hart on November 22, 1935. She was the oldest of four siblings, all three strapping brothers. Although she never embraced farm life, she reflected her parents' work ethic, honesty, perseverance, and intellect throughout her time with us. Her lesser known talents included the piano and organ, and her voice was gorgeous. Ever the fierce intellectual, she was steadfast in pursuing her educational aspirations. Patty attended Hilliard High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University. She was a dedicated teacher at schools in Hilliard and Columbus, as well as Philadelphia, PA. While in Philadelphia she joined the valiant ranks of single motherhood – a hard thing in the 1970's. Yet she raised her energetic son, Todd O'Hara, while working full time and earning her PhD in Education from Temple University. She then began a two plus decade career with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools (DoDDs). During this time, she worked at US military bases in Italy, Japan, Germany, and Fort Campbell, KY and aimed her piercing mind towards the needs of military children with learning disabilities. Her dedication to these children was unquestioned and she did not suffer fools lightly. She enjoyed the opportunity to travel and was respected by her coworkers. Patty was an avid reader and valued learning and education almost above all else. Through it all she was an inspiration for her family, and an academic role model for her son, Todd O'Hara – ever supportive of his educational advances regardless of the miles that separated them. She returned to Columbus, OH for retirement. Although far from her son and his family, she formed good friendships amongst her co-workers. Her family was happy to welcome her on her visits to Alaska and New Mexico. She was respected and valued. Patty is survived by her son, Todd, her grateful daughter-in-law, Carla Willetto, and her loving grandchildren, Lars and Anne O'Hara. She also leaves behind younger brothers, Charles Hart and Gary Hart. She treasured her renewed relationship with her grand-nephew ("second son"), Bret Hart (son of Charles), of Columbus who provided loving care and attention for Patty for our family during the last couple of months. Cindy Hart (wife of Gary) was very dedicated to Patty for years and when her health began to fail was the single most important force to assure Patty was well taken care of and worked closely with Bret. Our family is grateful for their dedication. Her parents and brother Dale, preceded her in death. A celebration of life will occur someday after it is safe to gather. We extend our sincere thanks to Bret and Charles Hart, and Gary and Cindy Hart, and the excellent caregivers at Bickford of Worthington Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation in Patty's name to your favorite library or public education organization. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net