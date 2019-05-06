|
|
Zimmerman, Patricia
1926 - 2019
Patricia Annette (McCall) Zimmerman, age 93, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Grand of Dublin. Lifetime member of Worthington United Methodist Church. Graduate of Worthington High School, Class of 1943. Worked for Hartzler and GMAC Mortgage Companies. Charter member of Chapter CU P.E.O. Sisterhood. Member of Worthington Women's Club, CCL, Red Cross volunteer and many other charitable organizations. Preceded in death by her husband William H. Zimmerman, parents Ray and Vesta McCall, brothers Chester, Richard, and Edward McCall. Survived by children, Pam (Felix) Moss, Richard Zimmerman, and Doug (Ann) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Amy (Anthony) Blake, Elizabeth (Angel) Sepulveda, Patrick (Amber) Moss, Leigh Strawser, Will (Baylie), and Alex Zimmerman; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington. Rev. Cindy Garn, officiating. Private family inurnment at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Worthington United Methodist Church or Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019