Patrick Baker

Baker, Patrick

Patrick Eugene Baker, died at home on July 12, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. Pat is survived by his wife, Peggy of 46 years; and his 4 children, Alan (Susie), Reinna (Tony), Bryan (Patricia), Barry (Tabitha); his sister, Gayle (Bill) Page; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members who loved him dearly. He was born on July 26,1936 in Little Rock, AR, to Patrick H. Baker and Polly McGraw Baker. He attended North Little Rock High School and served in the US National Guard and the US Air Force from 1952 until 1959. While stationed in Japan, he climbed Mt. Fuji. Pat's second love was Corvettes and classic cars. He was a founding member of the Capitol City Corvette Club in Columbus, Ohio. He was a licensed pilot who enjoyed flying his Mooney plane in the 80s. Pat and Peggy owned Corvette Corner in Columbus, starting the business in 1977. After selling the business in 1999, they moved to Florida in 2003 where Pat practiced his golf game. One of his proudest accomplishments included a "hole in one" in 2002. He had a great sense of humor and kept us all laughing on many occasions. Pat's wishes were to be cremated and for his family and friends to have a celebration of his life. It will be planned later this year in Columbus. We will all sing "I Did It My Way". Baldwin Brothers Cremation in Fort Myers, FL is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store