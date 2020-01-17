Home

Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Patrick Curtiss


1945 - 2020
Patrick Curtiss Obituary
Curtiss, Patrick
Patrick Curtiss, 74, of Columbus, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 in Westerville. He was born Dec. 31, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Ralph Orville and Dorothy Mae Mays Curtiss. Patrick retired after 30 years at G.E. in Worthington where he was a machinist and grinder. He had formerly worked at JC Penney and Empire Detroit Steel Corp. in the Portsmouth area. A 1963 Clay High School graduate, he was a member of the Western Sun Lodge F&AM and was a drag racing enthusiast. He also enjoyed following the Buckeyes, Reds and Bengals. Surviving are his son, Martin Patrick Curtiss of Columbus; his best friend and companion, Linda Reed of Columbus; a brother, John (Carol) Curtiss of Georgetown, KY; three sisters, Sue (Dean) McCleese of Eden Park, Rhonda Gail (Barry) Moore of Batavia and Sandy Fields of Marengo; a grandson, Chris Darling of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Curtiss of Westerville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Lynn Curtiss Hoelsher and siblings Ralph Michael "Mike" Curtiss and Judy Hall. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Steve Mann officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour. Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020
