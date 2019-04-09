|
|
Green, Patrick "Wild"
1954 - 2019
Patrick "Wild" Green, passed away at the age of 65. Preceded in death by his father Jerry, brother Chris. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Patrick (Sarah) Green and Kyle Green (Megan Dixon); mother, Patricia Brown; brothers and sisters, Kathy(Tom) Sauer, Jay Green, Danny (Charla )Green, Theresa Brown, Richard (Stephanie) Brown, and Jimmy (Nina )Brown; and friend, Bobby Miller. He worked hard every day to provide for his family. He left this world better than he found it. We will always keep him in our hearts and we will absolutely be putting 5 on the Browns and the Buckeyes this year. Visitation Friday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where a memorial service will be held 6:30pm. Private Burial at a later date. To view and sign on line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019