Power, Patrick H
1931 - 2019
Patrick H Power, age 88, died peacefully October 1, 2019. Born in Columbus on May 6, 1931, the son of the late Joseph A. and Margaret H. Power. Patrick graduated from the St. Charles Preparatory and attended The Ohio State University and Franklin University. Along with his parents he is predeceased by his wife Madelyn (Farino) Power (1998), and brothers Ned (Ruth) and Jack. Patrick retired after 41 years of service with the State of Ohio, Franklin County and the City of Columbus. He is survived by children, Patrick J. (Sue Baumgardner), Karen M. (Robert) Golaszewski, Maureen A. (Gary) Rensch, and Anthony G. (Donna). Also survived by grandchildren, Christopher, Kimberly, Sean, Elizabeth, and Jessica; and 5 great grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Marge (James D.) Ferguson; sister-in-law, Cathy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren he loved dogs, Ohio State football, Politics, and red wine. Pat served in the United States Air Force in the 1950's. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd., Gahanna on Tuesday at 10:30am. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Pataskala, OH. The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff of Chestnut Hill, Clairbridge Unit. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital City Hospice, or to the . Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019