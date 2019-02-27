|
|
Jeany, Patrick Joseph
1950 - 2019
Patrick Joseph Jeany, age 68, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pat was retired from the State of Ohio and the Teamsters. A musician his entire life, he played bass guitar in numerous bands, including, Sir Timothy and the Royals, Sweet Cheeks, J.D. Blackfoot, Hipnotics, 4 O'Clock Balloon, The Sting, Dave Workman Blues Band and Frank Harrison and the Straights. Pat had a smile that lit up a room and a heart of gold that touched many lives. He loved his family, his music and his Harley. Pat was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He is preceded in death by his parents Aldo and Mary (Montell) Jeany. He is survived by his brother, Angelo (Nora) Jeany; sister/caregiver, Genevieve Jones; niece, Lisa (Michael) Rushin; nephew, Christopher Jones; great-niece, Kamryn Rushin; great-nephew, Joshua Rushin; numerous cousins and special friend, Holly Harper. A Mass honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff), where his family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to Our Lady of Victory Church, OhioHealth Hospice or The . Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019