Kennedy Sr., Patrick K.
1933 - 2019
Patrick Kenyon Kennedy Sr., 86, died November 15, 2019 at his home at Lake Choctaw in London, Ohio. At his request, no formal services will be held. Mr. Kennedy was born October 27, 1933 in Erie, PA, The first of six children born to Donald and Treva Kennedy. Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Jr. (Kathie); daughter, Sheryl (Bret) Hickman; grandchildren, Sondra, Chris (Sonja) and Quinn; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kairi; and his siblings, Jim, John and Susan. He is predeceased by his wife Sondra, his parents and brothers Bob and Dennis. To view an extended obituary please visit our website, www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019