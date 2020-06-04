Patrick Koether
Patrick Pearse Koether "PK", of Boise, Idaho, age 51, and loving husband to Susan Lach Koether, passed away June 2, 2020. Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1968 to Michael S. Koether and Virginia McAuley Koether, Patrick developed a passion for outdoor exploration that continued throughout his life. Patrick was an avid backcountry skier and motorcycle enthusiast. He eagerly shared his love for scenic discovery with a broad array of family and friends. Patrick was a Boise State University graduate in Geoscience Education. He worked in the petroleum reclamation industry for many years, and later became the National Sales Manager at Rekluse Racing, LLC. Patrick attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana. It was at his twenty-fifth Culver reunion where Patrick met the love of his life, Susan Lach, whom he married in 2012. Patrick and Susie built a full life together in Boise, hiking, camping and skiing with a network of close friends. They traveled extensively, spent time with far-flung loved ones and returned regularly to the Columbus area to be near their extended Lach family. Patrick was a National Outdoor Leadership School Alumni and a Trained Wilderness First Responder. He was a longtime member of Boise Ridge Riders, DIRT Inc., the Harley Davidson Owners Group, and the American Motorcycle Association. He was also a member of the Silver Sage Region Porsche Club of America. Patrick was a dedicated and loving husband to Susie and an adoring parent to their cherished dog, Mozzy. Patrick is survived by his loving parents; and sister, Kimberley Koether Ferguson (TJ). He is also survived by Charlotte McAuley Morrill, his maternal grandmother; Ida McAuley, his maternal step-grandmother; and his mother-in-law, Barbara B. Lach; and many more family members. Patrick was a treasured friend. He was a source of positivity and optimism and embodied a gratitude and love of life to all who knew him. Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Martin L. Koether, Sr., his paternal grandmother Adele Koether, maternal grandfather Chuck McAuley and Dr. Ralph D. Lach, his father-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's name may be made to Wilderness First Responders https://www.wildsafe.org/donations/give/ or Melanoma Research Foundation https://melanoma.org/.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
