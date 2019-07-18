|
Lanahan, Patrick
1961 - 2019
On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Patrick Michael Lanahan, loving father of two children, died in Galena, Ohio at the age of 58 after a long struggle with cancer. Patrick was born on June 28, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio to Richard and Nancy Lanahan (Bugby). He graduated from Ohio Dominican University in 1983. He received his law degree from Capital University in 1995 and was licensed to practice law in 1996. Patrick's career was dedicated to helping others. Before his death, he was the President of Health and Human Services Consulting, LLC. Patrick served under 5 governors in both appointed and non-appointed positions. He was an associate with Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease, LLC. Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his children, Liam and Kathleen, his mother, Nancy Bugby, stepfather, Robert Bugby, sisters, Colleen Caskey, Maureen Thomas, nephews and niece, A.J. Caskey, Shannon Lorenbeck, Aidan Thomas, and his former spouse, Jennie. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 26th 2:00 pm at the Shelter House at Whetstone Park in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus. For more details visit www.buckeyecremation.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019