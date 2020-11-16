1/
Patrick Northcott
{ "" }
Northcott, Patrick
Patrick H. Northcott, 60, of Columbus, employed by John Glenn International Airport, passed away November 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11AM at Redeemer's Church, 1850 Courtright Rd., Columbus. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
