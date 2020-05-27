Power, Patrick
1944 - 2020
Patrick Eugene Power, age 75, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Patrick was born in Morral, Ohio, son of the late Victor and Marguerite Power. Also preceded in death by his sister Joyce Whittington and niece Debbie Reames. Patrick lived in California several years before returning home to Marion. He retired from Columbia Gas with many years of dedicated service and was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Patrick was a quiet, gentle man who was very caring. Earlier in life, he enjoyed showing Boxer dogs and wood crafting, as well as was an avid Indians, OSU, and Blue Jackets fan. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 51 ½ years, Cheryl Power; sister, Judy Power Clem of Anaheim, California; nieces, Terrie (Dave) Bailey of Marion, Ohio, Karen (Ronald) Anderson of Dillon, Colorado, and Cheryl Ann Diaz of Stanton, California; nephew, Rob (Melanie) Whittington of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; faithful companions, Shiloh and Bella; and other great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1-4P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private family services will be held. Interment Marion Cemetery. Special thanks to National Church Residences Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, Ohio 43123. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.