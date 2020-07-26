1/
Patrick Raikes
1980 - 2020
Raikes, Patrick
1980 - 2020
Patrick Keith Raikes, age 40, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Patrick is predeceased by his grandparents: Virginia and Pat Bell, father, Keith Raikes and aunt, Judy Bell. Patrick is survived by daughter, Clara LeeAnn Raikes, mother, Sandy Raikes, aunts: Linda (Martin) Key, Sharon (Stephen) Sigg, Tish (Andy) Martin and Fiancée, Tiffany Grimm as well as many loving extended family and friends including 'brother' Heath Colvin. Patrick was a hard worker and an outstanding and loving father; his bright smile and loud mouth will be missed by many. He will be forever in our hearts. Friends and family may visit Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 pm - 3 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Southwest Chapel
AUG
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Southwest Chapel,
