Raikes, Patrick
1980 - 2020
Patrick Keith Raikes, age 40, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Patrick is predeceased by his grandparents: Virginia and Pat Bell, father, Keith Raikes and aunt, Judy Bell. Patrick is survived by daughter, Clara LeeAnn Raikes, mother, Sandy Raikes, aunts: Linda (Martin) Key, Sharon (Stephen) Sigg, Tish (Andy) Martin and Fiancée, Tiffany Grimm as well as many loving extended family and friends including 'brother' Heath Colvin. Patrick was a hard worker and an outstanding and loving father; his bright smile and loud mouth will be missed by many. He will be forever in our hearts. Friends and family may visit Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 pm - 3 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 3 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please view our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
