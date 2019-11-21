Home

Patrick Wayne Stires, 71, of North Port, FL, died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after making sure his Buckeye football team had secured another victory. Born on October 6, 1948, Pat was a 1966 graduate of North High School in Columbus, Ohio. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Pat was a United States Navy Veteran, serving proudly for 6 years during the Vietnam War. Pat loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, and never missed watching a game. He lived life to the fullest and was a kind, loving, funny, and loyal man. He was a devoted husband, father and "Papaw" to his wife, children and grandsons. Pat volunteered at Bayfront Health Venice hospital during his retirement. He was a dedicated Boy Scout leader for 30+ years. Pat enjoyed traveling, the beach, tai chi, and rowing his boat on the canal. He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Linda Marie Enderle-Stires; children, Shannon (Jeff) Brinkman and Craig (Jen) Stires; grandsons, Sean, Chris, Henry, and Jack; siblings, Mike (Mary) Stires and Nan (Chris) Irwin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends; and his dog, Buckeye. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Wayne (Wanda) Stires and Mary Kay Wickens, and his in-laws Bob and Marge Enderle. Services will be private. Donations can be made in Pat's memory to the San Pedro Catholic Church Building Fund, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Many thanks to all of Pat's healthcare providers and Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota County, FL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
