|
|
Fetch, Patsi
Patsi Jane Fetch, passed away on Feb 10, 2020, from complications associated to AML. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Patsi was the daughter of Charles Hickman and Nila Semones. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Fetch and Cindi Fetch (Preston Snyder); and her grandchildren, Olive Grace, and William Preston; her sisters, Judy Karshner and Connie Martin; her nieces, nephews, and cousins, too many to name but all had an important and special part in her life. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning at 4pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. A celebration of Patsi's life will begin approximately 5:15pm. Following, all are welcome to join the family at Planks Café, 743 Parsons Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the LLS ()/Mail checks made out to LLS to: Kristen Foley, attn: LLS Fundraiser, 976 1/2 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43205 or via https://pages.lls.org/tnt/coh/boston20/kfoley . To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020