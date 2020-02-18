Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:15 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsi Fetch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsi Fetch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsi Fetch Obituary
Fetch, Patsi
Patsi Jane Fetch, passed away on Feb 10, 2020, from complications associated to AML. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Patsi was the daughter of Charles Hickman and Nila Semones. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Fetch and Cindi Fetch (Preston Snyder); and her grandchildren, Olive Grace, and William Preston; her sisters, Judy Karshner and Connie Martin; her nieces, nephews, and cousins, too many to name but all had an important and special part in her life. Friends and family will gather on Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning at 4pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio. A celebration of Patsi's life will begin approximately 5:15pm. Following, all are welcome to join the family at Planks Café, 743 Parsons Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the LLS ()/Mail checks made out to LLS to: Kristen Foley, attn: LLS Fundraiser, 976 1/2 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43205 or via https://pages.lls.org/tnt/coh/boston20/kfoley . To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -