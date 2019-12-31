|
|
Phillips, Patsy A.
1936 - 2019
Patsy A. Phillips, age 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Whetstone Care Center. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Letart Falls, Ohio to the late William and Mary Donohew. Patsy spent a lot of her time babysitting her family and friends children. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Phillips; son, Robert Phillips; 4 brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, David Lees. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Lees; grandchildren, Ray (Michelle) Phillips, David R. Lees Jr., Kevin R Lees, Nathan (Jennifer) Butler; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Schoedinger Linden Memorial Chapel, 2741 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43224. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1pm at Meigs Memory Gardens, 45065 Eagle Ridge Rd, Pomeroy, OH 45769. To offer condolences, please visit, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020