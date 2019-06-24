Crowell, Patsy "Pat"

1926 - 2019

Patsy "Pat" Helen Miller Crowell, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Friendship Village of Dublin. Pat was born May 9, 1926 in Pulaski, Virginia to the late James Phipps and Willie Mae Dix Miller. Pat graduated from Pulaski High School in 1942 where she was elected to membership in the National Beta Club. After high school she graduated from Marion Junior College in 1944 with a degree in Home Economics. From there she enrolled at Virginia Tech where she received a B.S. Degree in 1946 and in 1974 received her Master of Science degree from Ohio State University. In 1991 the Ohio Home Economics Association named her Home and Community Home Economist of the Year. Pat spent some of her free time volunteering with TWIG of Columbus and numerous groups at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Pat will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 71 years, Ohmer O. Crowell, Jr.; children, Doug (Carol) Crowell, Sue (Glenn) Zorb, and Kathy (Scott) Southern; grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Zorb, Julie (Charlie Dimino) Zorb, and Anne Crowell; great-grandchildren, Logan and Charlie Zorb; brother, Dick (Iris) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be at 1pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212 with Pastor Steve Wachtman officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the service until 3:30pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, Virginia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary