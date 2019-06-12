|
Justus (Montoney), Patsy
1928 - 2019
Patsy Ruth Justus (Montoney), of Powell, formerly of Grove City, Ohio, almost completed her 91st year of life before peacefully entering her heavenly home June 11, 2019, to eternally live with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pasty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter Lee Justus and is survived by her daughters, Helen (David) MacDonald and Barbara (Steve) Kuehner; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Carl) Russell, Joshua (Jennifer) Cooper, David (Melissa) MacDonald and Mark (Cassandra) MacDonald; great grandchildren, Caleb Cooper, Owen Cooper, Noah MacDonald, MacKenzie MacDonald and Luke MacDonald; sister, Carol Sue Baugher of Circleville, Ohio. She touched many lives with her generosity and faith and will be remembered by her former piano students, Bible studies, Women's Aglow, church members, friends and her beloved family. The family thanks all the nurses and caregivers at Brookdale in Marysville and Brookdale Hospice, who for the past 4 months gave Patsy amazing care filled with expertise, respect and love. Friends may visit on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio 43123, with friend and brother in Christ Pastor Ed Linville officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice, Victory Mission or Redeemer's Church. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019