Lattimore-Parks, Patsy

1953 - 2020

Patsy Lattimore-Parks, age 67, was went home to be with the lord June 30, 2020.She was preceded in death by parents; Paul and Lucy Lattimore, husband; Larry Parks, siblings: Paul Lattimore Jr.and Charlene Young, niece; Christina Lattimore. She is survived by Children: RuShawn (Crystal) Lattimore; Kara (Willie) Mitchell; Carmen Carreker; Larry "Rocky" (Denettira) Carreker; Timothy (Markeysha) Carreker; Melanie Huffman; Phillip Parks; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, siblings: Jackie (Oliver) Black, Pamela Lattimore, Annette (Mark) Moxley, Terri Lattimore, Tami Lattimore-Woods. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 12PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at City of Grace, 3350 Alleghany Ave. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment, Forestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave.,Cols., OH, 614-444-1463



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store