1/1
Patsy Lattimore-Parks
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lattimore-Parks, Patsy
1953 - 2020
Patsy Lattimore-Parks, age 67, was went home to be with the lord June 30, 2020.She was preceded in death by parents; Paul and Lucy Lattimore, husband; Larry Parks, siblings: Paul Lattimore Jr.and Charlene Young, niece; Christina Lattimore. She is survived by Children: RuShawn (Crystal) Lattimore; Kara (Willie) Mitchell; Carmen Carreker; Larry "Rocky" (Denettira) Carreker; Timothy (Markeysha) Carreker; Melanie Huffman; Phillip Parks; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, siblings: Jackie (Oliver) Black, Pamela Lattimore, Annette (Mark) Moxley, Terri Lattimore, Tami Lattimore-Woods. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 12PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at City of Grace, 3350 Alleghany Ave. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment, Forestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave.,Cols., OH, 614-444-1463

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
City of Grace
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
City of Grace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved