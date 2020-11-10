1/
Born Patsy Ann Barbee on October 14, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas and passed away November 7, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio at the age of 77. Survived by her two sons, R. Preston (Debra) Price and Timothy R. (Emily) Price; granddaughters, Ciara O'Somachain, Fia, Caroline, and Annabelle Price; grandson, Ted Price; eight nieces and nephews; six great-nieces; six great-nephews; 11 great-great nieces; six great-great nephews; and one great-great-great niece. She was preceded in death by her parents William F. and Jeanette Barbee, and beloved sisters and brothers-in-law Jane and Harold Ray and Frances and Gene Buras. Patsy graduated from Hall High School in 1961 and received an Associate Degree from the University of Arkansas in 1963. She joined Northwest United Methodist Church in June 1973 and served in various capacities. She worked for 30 years and was retired in 2009. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43220, in her name. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Patsy's online guestbook or to share a special memory. You may also check Schoedinger's website for future service information.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
