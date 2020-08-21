Duncan, Patsy S.
1937 - 2020
Patsy S. Duncan, age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. She was born in Charleston, WV on March 6, 1937 to the late William and Iva (Jordan) Spurlock. Patsy graduated in 1955 from East Bank High School. She worked as a legal secretary at Bricker & Eckler and at the Supreme Court Law Library. Patsy enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ernest R. Duncan, daughter Donna Lynne Duncan and siblings. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sheila (Greg) Harting; granddaughter, Nicole White; great-grandsons, Damian and Ayrius White; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Minturn and Mary (Bob) Beitzel; many nieces and nephews; neighbors, Don Miller and Carol Melia. Visitation will be held 10-11am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 11am. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 21 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences, to share a favorite memory, or to view the live webcast of Patsy's service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.