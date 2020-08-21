1/
Patsy S. Duncan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duncan, Patsy S.
1937 - 2020
Patsy S. Duncan, age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. She was born in Charleston, WV on March 6, 1937 to the late William and Iva (Jordan) Spurlock. Patsy graduated in 1955 from East Bank High School. She worked as a legal secretary at Bricker & Eckler and at the Supreme Court Law Library. Patsy enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ernest R. Duncan, daughter Donna Lynne Duncan and siblings. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sheila (Greg) Harting; granddaughter, Nicole White; great-grandsons, Damian and Ayrius White; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Minturn and Mary (Bob) Beitzel; many nieces and nephews; neighbors, Don Miller and Carol Melia. Visitation will be held 10-11am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 11am. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 21 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences, to share a favorite memory, or to view the live webcast of Patsy's service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved