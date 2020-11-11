1/
Patti J. Shannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon, Patti J.
Patti Johnson Shannon, age 65, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City, OH. Born in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Robert and Frances Johnson, Patti was a graduate of Columbus Northland High School, Class of 1973 and the Culinary Institute of America. She was a long-time employee of the Ohio Department of Corrections and Sinclair College and Hocking College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert "Robbie" Johnson, II. Patti is survived by her beloved husband, Charles "Rock" Shannon; her children, Brad (Jan) Shannon, Kristy Shannon, Rebecca (Jason) Justus and Chip Shannon; her grandchildren, Andrew and Shelly Shannon, Logan Justus and Jayna Ellis; siblings, Diane (Tim) Hopkins, Dale Johnson and Jane (Steve) Smith; nieces and nephews, Debbie Roemke, Cheryl Cluck, Lasha Johnson, Tristan (Seth) Gary, Tyler Smith, Sarah Smith, Zack Johnson and Josh Johnson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyleigh Roemke, Jonathan, Cody and Chylece Cluck, Michael, Declan and Kenzie Gary; and many numerous loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777. Private family funeral service will be held. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the family or share your favorite memory of Patti.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved