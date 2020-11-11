Shannon, Patti J.
Patti Johnson Shannon, age 65, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City, OH. Born in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Robert and Frances Johnson, Patti was a graduate of Columbus Northland High School, Class of 1973 and the Culinary Institute of America. She was a long-time employee of the Ohio Department of Corrections and Sinclair College and Hocking College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert "Robbie" Johnson, II. Patti is survived by her beloved husband, Charles "Rock" Shannon; her children, Brad (Jan) Shannon, Kristy Shannon, Rebecca (Jason) Justus and Chip Shannon; her grandchildren, Andrew and Shelly Shannon, Logan Justus and Jayna Ellis; siblings, Diane (Tim) Hopkins, Dale Johnson and Jane (Steve) Smith; nieces and nephews, Debbie Roemke, Cheryl Cluck, Lasha Johnson, Tristan (Seth) Gary, Tyler Smith, Sarah Smith, Zack Johnson and Josh Johnson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyleigh Roemke, Jonathan, Cody and Chylece Cluck, Michael, Declan and Kenzie Gary; and many numerous loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777. Private family funeral service will be held. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com
