Patti Williams Obituary
Williams, Patti
Patti Love "Flugge" Williams, age 74, of Columbus, passed away May 27, 2019. She loved spending time with her family and dogs. Patti enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends at Hales Ales. She was a longtime member of Columbus Ski Club and its Softball league. Preceded in death by husband Donald Williams, daughter Marla Coronado and stepson Bryan Williams. Survived by children, Monica (Dan Modlich) Bell and Randy (Genna) Flugge; sister, Sandy (Ray) Williams; grandchildren, Matt (Matt Lovett) Bell and Megan Bell, Hunter and Mitchell Flugge, Taylor and AJ Coronado and Kristen Williams. Family will receive friends Friday 4-7 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patti's memory to Colony Cats and Dogs Adoption Center, 27 Festival Ln., Dublin, OH 43017. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019
