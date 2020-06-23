Patty Brown

Brown, Patty
1941 - 2020
Patty Sue Brown, passed away to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. She is survived by children, Bob (Connie) Brown, Clark Brown, Kelly (Roger) Bolen, and Dawn (David) Short; grandchildren; 9 siblings; many other relatives. Visitation will be held Thursday, June, 25 from 5-8pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30am. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com for extended obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.