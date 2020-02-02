Home

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Patty Burns


1937 - 2020
Patty Burns Obituary
Burns, Patty
1937 - 2020
Patty Jo Burns, age 82, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born October 24, 1937 to the late George and Mary Alice (Mays) O'Neill in Kitts Hill, OH. Patty is survived by her children; Karen (Chip) Hastings, Coni (Jerry) Honeycutt, Brenda Evans, 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Gail Culp, Linda Farley; sister-in-law, Carolyn O'Neill, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Burns; brother, Gary O'Neill; sister, Doris Trout. A visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, February 05, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Her service will follow on Thursday, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
