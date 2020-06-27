Patty Mosley
Mosley, Patty
1941 - 2020
Patty Mosley, 79, of Galloway, Ohio, passed away June 26, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1941 to the late Clark and Armentia (Jude) Maynard. She is preceded in death by husbands Earl T. Hale, John T. Vaughn, three brothers and two sisters. Surviving family includes husband of eight years, Harry C. Mosley; Anita (Keith) Spurlock, Herb (Robin) Horn, Karen (Tony) Hutchinson, Larry (Marsha) Horn, Lisa (Andy) Harber, Rodney (Angel) Horn, Thomas (Hector Valdes) Hale, Diana (Greg) Haines; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. To read complete obituary please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
