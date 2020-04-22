|
Donskov, Paul A.
1944 - 2020
Paul Alexander Donskov, 76, Westerville, Ohio, passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born March 7, 1944 in Belgrade, Serbia, Paul was the son of the late Alexander (Civil Engineer, 1900-1979) and Olivera (Student of Philosophy, 1912-2010) (Zdravkovich) Donskov. Paul's grandfather, Andrej Donskov (1875-1951) was a highly decorated general in the Russian Cossack Army. The family immigrated to Canada in 1954 after spending three years in a refugee camp in Trieste, Italy. Following a year in Edmonton, Alberta the family settled in Toronto, Ontario. Paul attended the University of Ottawa and studied Mechanical Engineering. He married Deborah (Debbie) Anne Evans on August 6, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia. A driven professional, Paul held international business leadership positions, including– General Manager, Engineering Systems Division (Jeffery Manufacturing, 1968-1976), Director of Mining Systems Division (Orenstein & Koppel, 1977-1980), and President, Webster Air Equipment (Curtiss Wright, 1980-1989). In addition, Paul found passion and purpose in hockey. While working professionally in Canada, he was heavily involved with coaching and player development. Paul was a proud recipient of the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association (Hockey Canada) level five coaching designation. Paul and his family relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1990 from London, Ontario. Paul immediately immersed himself into growing and developing the game in central Ohio– and was critical in the leadership and direction of the Capital Amateur Hockey Association – central Ohio's first youth hockey organization. During his time with CAHA, Paul served as VP of the Board and Director of Hockey Operations– driving significant growth and development opportunities for local players and families. Additionally, Paul was involved in the growth of USA Hockey's Coaching Education Program and was a member of the Mid-Am District selection committee. Paul served in various capacities including— General Manager (Worthington Ice Center) and Hockey Director (Lou & Gibb Reese Ice Arena, Newark, Ohio). Under his direction and leadership— Paul drove considerable growth through new grassroots programming and player development initiatives. Paul was a proud member of the Board of Directors for the Ohio "AAA" Blue Jackets. As an original member of the board, he was instrumental in helping grow and develop the program for elite youth hockey players in the city. In May of 2000, Paul founded Donskov Hockey Development (DHD). Since its inception, DHD has been recognized throughout the world as a leader in hockey training, education and instruction – providing thousands of central Ohio youth hockey players world class opportunities and resources. Paul leaves behind to cherish in his memory, his wife, Debbie Donskov, Westerville, Ohio; four sons, Gregory Donskov (former marriage), Kelowna, BC, Misha (Amy) Donskov, Las Vegas, NV, Anthony Donskov, Westerville, Ohio, Matthew (Megan) Donskov, New Albany, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Amelia Donskov; sisters, Alexandra (Igor, deceased) Treskin, Toronto, Ontario, and children, Kathy, Andrew, and Paul; Irina (Rick) Winterbottom and children, Marina and Daveed; brother, Andrew (Natalie) Donskov and children, Tatiana, Alexander and Adrian; sister-in-law, Robbin Chamberlain, Worthington, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Steve (Becky) Evans, Bidwell, Ohio and Bob Evans, Great Falls, Montana; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul loved spending time with Debbie and loved his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed all sports, history, politics, languages, culture, hockey, skiing, tennis, the outdoors, backyard conversations and his pickup truck. He loved to read and learn – and always placed a strong value on the advancement of self through education. He loved his bicycle and rides with Debbie. Paul was fluent in Russian and Serbian and had a strong understanding of Slavic languages. Respected and admired for his loyalty, compassion, intellect, fairness and love. He will always be remembered for his character, integrity, selflessness and dedication to family. Paul will be forever missed and deeply mourned. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. The family will be having a private funeral service and burial 11am Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Stevan-Dechani Serbian Church. In addition, the family is planning a celebration of life in the coming months to honor Paul, share his legacy and the many lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 'The Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship' through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. This youth hockey scholarship will honor Paul's lifetime work and the value he placed on education. In addition, this scholarship will honor Paul's tireless passion to help youth hockey players advance and fulfill their academic and athletic dreams. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. To make a donation, please go to – www.donskov.givesmart.com Or, please send to the below address – Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215, Memo: The Paul Donskov Legacy Scholarship.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020