Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Garrett


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Garrett Obituary
Garrett, Paul A.
1949 - 2020
Paul A. Garrett, age 70, passed away on March 9, 2020 due to a stroke. Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Dean Garrett, brother Dean Garrett and sister Diane Garrett. Survived by his wife, Sandra Garrett; son, Jacob (Elizabeth) Garrett; daughters, Jessica (Andrew) Mills and Juliann (Mark Bargo) Garrett; sister, Kelly Cox; grandchildren, Elise, Katherine and Anna Garrett, Lolly and Solomon Mills and Eleanor Bargo; many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, March 11 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. The family will receive friends following the service at Sandy and Paul's residence until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Columbus Humane www.columbushumane.org or Claymont Foundation www.claymontschools.org/foundation
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -