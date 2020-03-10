|
Garrett, Paul A.
1949 - 2020
Paul A. Garrett, age 70, passed away on March 9, 2020 due to a stroke. Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Dean Garrett, brother Dean Garrett and sister Diane Garrett. Survived by his wife, Sandra Garrett; son, Jacob (Elizabeth) Garrett; daughters, Jessica (Andrew) Mills and Juliann (Mark Bargo) Garrett; sister, Kelly Cox; grandchildren, Elise, Katherine and Anna Garrett, Lolly and Solomon Mills and Eleanor Bargo; many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, March 11 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. The family will receive friends following the service at Sandy and Paul's residence until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Columbus Humane www.columbushumane.org or Claymont Foundation www.claymontschools.org/foundation
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020