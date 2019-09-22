|
|
Hendershot, Paul A.
1927 - 2019
Paul A. Hendershot [92] passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 21. Paul was born July 31, 1927, in Cambridge, Ohio. He was the son of, and is preceded in death by, parents Paul A. and Helma (Merry) Hendershot. He is survived by wife Violet (Altenbach) Hendershot, daughter Karen (Mark) Stedfeld (Columbus), son Paul Hendershot (Columbus), daughter Peggy Hendershot (Columbus), son Mark (Kathy) Hendershot (Powell), and grandchildren Haley and Jacob Hendershot. Paul was an only child and grew up in rural Ohio during the Great Depression. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1945 and was promptly drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the Medical Corps and was deployed to Tokyo following Japan's surrender. Paul attended classes at Ohio State University before meeting his future wife, Violet, on a blind date on New Year's Eve 1948. They were married in May 1950. In that same year, Paul joined the staff of the Ohio Tavern News, eventually working his way from associate editor to managing editor to general manager in his more than 30 years with the newspaper. His later career included stints at the Daily Reporter, the Columbus Business Journal, and Posti Wine & Spirits before retiring in 1992 and becoming a full-time grandfather. Paul enjoyed history, OSU sports, Dixieland jazz, vegetable gardening, golf and visiting his beloved farm near Cumberland, Ohio, but his greatest joy, by far, was his family. Friends may call on Wednesday, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, September 26th, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday afternoon, at Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019