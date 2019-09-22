The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hendershot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Hendershot

Add a Memory
Paul A. Hendershot Obituary
Hendershot, Paul A.
1927 - 2019
Paul A. Hendershot [92] passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 21. Paul was born July 31, 1927, in Cambridge, Ohio. He was the son of, and is preceded in death by, parents Paul A. and Helma (Merry) Hendershot. He is survived by wife Violet (Altenbach) Hendershot, daughter Karen (Mark) Stedfeld (Columbus), son Paul Hendershot (Columbus), daughter Peggy Hendershot (Columbus), son Mark (Kathy) Hendershot (Powell), and grandchildren Haley and Jacob Hendershot. Paul was an only child and grew up in rural Ohio during the Great Depression. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1945 and was promptly drafted into the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the Medical Corps and was deployed to Tokyo following Japan's surrender. Paul attended classes at Ohio State University before meeting his future wife, Violet, on a blind date on New Year's Eve 1948. They were married in May 1950. In that same year, Paul joined the staff of the Ohio Tavern News, eventually working his way from associate editor to managing editor to general manager in his more than 30 years with the newspaper. His later career included stints at the Daily Reporter, the Columbus Business Journal, and Posti Wine & Spirits before retiring in 1992 and becoming a full-time grandfather. Paul enjoyed history, OSU sports, Dixieland jazz, vegetable gardening, golf and visiting his beloved farm near Cumberland, Ohio, but his greatest joy, by far, was his family. Friends may call on Wednesday, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229, where his Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, September 26th, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday afternoon, at Northwood Cemetery in Cambridge, Ohio. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now