Ginn, Paul Andrew
1930 - 2020
Paul Andrew Ginn, age 90, passed away on February 14, 2020 at West Park Rehabilitation Center under hospice care due to a massive stroke. Paul was born on January 9, 1930 in Pomeroy, Ohio. He graduated from Pomeroy High School where he participated in sports. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was co-owner, treasurer and general manager for Park-Ohio Corporation of Columbus, Ohio and served on the board of directors of the National Parking Association. After the sale of Park-Ohio, he worked for and retired from Allright Parking in Columbus. Paul learned to love horses in his father's blacksmith shop in Pomeroy which led to his training horses at Scioto Downs where he also served as paddock judge. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Eva, parents Arthur and Maude Ginn, sister and brother-in-law Julia (Paul) Casey. He is survived by long-time companion, Dora Greene; niece, Janice Vaughn; nephew, Paul (Tena) Casey; and great niece, Lisa Vaughn. A special thanks to Riverside Hospital, Capital City Hospice and West Park Rehabilitation Center for his care. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Interment and service will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020