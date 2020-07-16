Ashcraft, Paul

1921 - 2020

Paul I. Ashcraft, age 98, a hard working man who loved his family, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. He retired from the US Army after 26 years of service. Member Maize Manor United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by, wife Bessie, sisters Betty Wright and Virginia Luft. Survived by, sons, Jerry Ashcraft and Richard (Jill) Ashcraft; grandchildren, Brian (Gwen) Ashcraft, Holly Ashcraft and Noah Ashcraft; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Sunday 2-5PM. Graveside service and interment will be held 10:30AM Monday at Green Lawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store