Stuart, Paul B.
1936 - 2020
Paul Baker Stuart, born in Columbus, OH on July 13, 1936, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Carroll, OH at the age of 83. Paul was an avid reader and history buff. He supported multiple charities, and enjoyed motorcycles, and classic vehicles. After graduating from Mifflin High School in 1954, he joined the US Army and was an MP stationed in Munich, Germany. He was also a member of the Golden Arrow Motorcycle Club in Columbus, and worked for and retired from both BFGoodrich and McGraw Hill. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, James Martyn and Catherine (nee Baker) Stuart; sister, Sally Stuart; and wife and best friend Shirley Stuart. He is survived by his brother, Alan Stuart; nieces, Heather and Irene Stuart; and his daughter, Danni Jo (Tom) Nader. Caring Cremation has taken place through the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. A Celebration of Life service will take place with family and friends later this year. To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020