Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Stuart


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. Stuart Obituary
Stuart, Paul B.
1936 - 2020
Paul Baker Stuart, born in Columbus, OH on July 13, 1936, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Carroll, OH at the age of 83. Paul was an avid reader and history buff. He supported multiple charities, and enjoyed motorcycles, and classic vehicles. After graduating from Mifflin High School in 1954, he joined the US Army and was an MP stationed in Munich, Germany. He was also a member of the Golden Arrow Motorcycle Club in Columbus, and worked for and retired from both BFGoodrich and McGraw Hill. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, James Martyn and Catherine (nee Baker) Stuart; sister, Sally Stuart; and wife and best friend Shirley Stuart. He is survived by his brother, Alan Stuart; nieces, Heather and Irene Stuart; and his daughter, Danni Jo (Tom) Nader. Caring Cremation has taken place through the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. A Celebration of Life service will take place with family and friends later this year. To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -