|
|
Wolfe, Paul B.
1931 - 2019
On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Paul B. Wolfe, dear husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 88. Paul was born January 17, 1931 on the family farm near Baltimore, Ohio to Helen (Neff) and Merrill Wolfe. He graduated from Thurston High School in 1949. During the Korean War, Paul enlisted in the Air Force where he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command Bomber Wing at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida as a mechanic on the B47 bomber. Always fascinated by flight, it was in the Air Force that Paul learned to fly starting with the Piper Cub. Thus began his life-long passion for flying and teaching others to fly. Paul graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He worked for Denison Hydraulics as a Professional Engineer for 33 years where he and two engineering colleagues received a patent for their electro-hydraulic servo-valve. Paul married Louise Elizabeth Sipes August 28, 1955. They raised two daughters, Mary and Nell, and were married for 53 years prior to her passing. Paul was a founding member of the Central Ohio Soaring Association in which he served as tow pilot, glider pilot, mechanic, glider instructor and officer. While Paul owned a number of aircraft over the years, he particularly enjoyed his Mooney. He was a dedicated member of Dublin Community Church for 40 plus years. Paul was also an avid ham radio operator and liked to sport his call sign W8UGG on his license plate. Through his work and with his family, he enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and the world. Together with Janet Murray, Paul continued to enjoy family, hobbies and travel. Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Louise Sipes Wolfe, his sister Jeanne (Nigel) Mast and his brother Roger (Doris) Wolfe. He is lovingly remembered by Janet Murray; his brother, Richard (Peg) Wolfe; his daughters, Mary (Gary) Townley, Nell (Paul) Fuller; his grandsons, Bryan and Brandon Townley; sister-in-law, Barbara (Charles) Sipes; many cousins, nieces and nephews and the Murray family. A devoted husband, an exemplary father and a loyal friend, Paul leaves a legacy of generosity, hard work, honesty, respect, kindness towards all, a love of learning and a tremendous faith in God. He would like to be remembered as a friend to everyone. A time for visitation is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at Dublin Community Church, 81 W. Bridge Street in Dublin. This will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Robert Tussing and Rev. Alice Wolfe officiating. Friends and family are then invited to a reception at 3 p.m. A private ceremony of interment at Dublin Community Church Cemetery will be held by the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youth Programs at Dublin Community Church. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019