Backus, Paul1941 - 2020Paul Stephen Backus, born December 1, 1941, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Veteran's day, November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Leora (Wilford) Garrett, Arthur Backus, son Brett Stephen Backus, sister Lois Alexander, brother Mark Backus and the mother of his children Emma Backus 20 years ago this week. He is survived by his sister, Naomi Verbosky of Columbus; brothers, David (Shirley) Backus of Norfolk and John (Sandie) Backus of Columbus; daughter, Treva (Jim) Weaver; and grandchildren, Bret, Madison, and Michael of Westerville; and special nephew, Mark (Casey) Backus and family of North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephen and Joshua Backus; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. After his time in the Army where he gained a love for Korea spending time stationed abroad, Paul was employed by Timken Roller Bearing, Buckeye Steel, Columbus Coated Fabrics, and Schuler-Leukart before buying and running Paul's Drive thru on the East side for many years before he retired. Paul, began receiving hospice services a few weeks prior to his passing. By all accounts, his last 9 years have been bonus years. Most especially his last precious days where he was able to spend time with his family and even facetiming his grandchildren the day before he passed. He was true to form barking out orders to those around him until the end. He was all bark and no bite. We are so thankful for his brother John...who was by his side for everything this last year, and his niece, Tina for caring for him which allowed him to be home...where he could still sneak a smoke - although she made him remove his oxygen! She was a godsend. Papa Backus was the original UBER...and was an amazing blessing for anything grandchild or transportation related. Be it to or from school, sports, piano lessons, "meet me" with a twin at a various doctor or dentist appt, even traveling to Disney to help with the twins during their Natl Chess tournament. He especially loved his Friday's with Maddie and Michael...that was special because they stopped for Johnson's ice cream. He would often share proudly that they would say "Grandpa always has the best after school snacks". His greatest asset was his good and giving heart. Whatever he had, it was yours if you needed it. He raised his children knowing if you were willing to work hard enough, you could be and do anything you wanted. He led by example. His doctor of many years shared what so many of us heard when we would say our good-byes. Our "Have a good day" was always met with "You have a better one!". May he have unlimited sports to watch - especially the Buckeyes, the Cowboys, and NASCAR, healthy cigarettes, and an unlimited amount of fruit and Johnson's ice cream to share in heaven. A place he knew in the end that he was heading. A celebration of life will be held in 2021. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, www.