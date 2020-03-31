|
Bailey, Paul
Gunnery Sargent Paul E. Bailey, age 84, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He served 16 years in the US Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sargent 3rd Force Recon. Paul took pride in his service with the USMC and the fact he never lost one of his men under his command. He also retired from COTA after 25 years. GySgt. Paul E. Bailey is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Erika Bailey; son, Johnny (Carolyn) Bailey; daughter, Cheri (Steven) Schrader; grandchildren, Cambrelle (Mark), Jessica (Robert), Marah (Andrew) and Troy; great grandchildren, Jalah, McKinley, Maddux and Presleigh. Due to current health restrictions the visitation and service will be private. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020