|
|
Bargy, Paul
Paul Morris Bargy, age 58, of Sevierville, TN, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was a man of faith and a very loyal family man. Paul worked as a truck driver for 33 years. He was dedicated to helping others in need as often as possible. Paul loved to ride motorcycles and side by side. Paul was preceded in death by his father Louis Bargy Jr., mother Myrtle Nichols Bargy, grandson Nathan Allen Purtell, grandparents Rose Malone Bargy and Louis Bargy, Sr., maternal grandparents Hattie Jackson Kiser and Albert Nichols. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Debra Pullins Bargy; daughters, Louann Bargy Perry (Arlo Richard Perry, III), Sandra Renae Bargy McVey; Valerie Sue Bargy, and Paula Meranda Bargy; son, Justin Tyler Bargy; grandchildren, Westoney Buskirk, Noah Buskirk, Germonae Buskirk, Arlo Richard Perry, IV; Gwyneth Purtell, Natalie Purtell, Gregory Purtell Jr., Miranda McVey, Daniel Lee McVey, III, Brooklyn McVey, Cheyenne McVey, Madilyn Campbell, and Colton Paul Bargy; mother-in-law, Sandra Pullins Andrew; sisters, Anna Jean Bargy, Rose Bargy Phillips (Harold Jr.), Robin Bargy Hoffman, and Louise Bargy Seals (Wint); brothers, Louis Bargy III (Patti), Jimmie Bargy, Robert Bargy, and Morris Bargy; nephew, Harold B. Phillips (Nina). The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020