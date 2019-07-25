The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Paul Donald Bennett, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born in Jackson, Ohio to the late William and Florence Bennett. Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Julia Bennett nee Piccolo, and siblings Woodrow Bennett, Viola Phillips, Goldie Gordon, Gladys Bennett, Carl Bennett, George Bennett, Wilbur Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Betty Bennett, and Jean Thornburg. He is survived by his children, Deborah Bennett, Steven (Debbie Lynn) Bennett, David (Patty) Bennett, Doug Bennett, and Teresa (Jeff) Perry; grandchildren, Sean (Erin) Bennett, Shelly (Jeff) Neely, Tyler Perry (Kailee Morgan), Jordyn Perry (Alex Linzell), Merceydez (Dustin) Bradford, Tiffany Bennett, and Timothy (Jessica) Seymour; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Haley Bennett, Brooklynn Neely, Oliver, Hendrix, and Sutton Bradford, Adelynn and Liam Seymour. Paul retired from United McGill as a welder after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. Paul was very talented at many things, including making various artistic pieces. Paul will be remembered as being a great guy, having a wonderful sense of humor, and above all, loving his family. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive. Fr. Tom Petry, Celebrant. Interment to follow in procession to Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019
