|
|
Lappert, Paul C. "Tweedy"
1938 - 2019
Paul C. "Tweedy" Lappert, age 80, October 3, 2019. Graduate St.Thomas Aquinas High School and The Ohio State University. US Army National Guard Veteran. Long- time employee of AT&T and J.E. Wiggins & Co. Paul was an avid golfer, ardent Buckeye Fan, enjoyed travel and enjoyed going to the various Aquinas Alumni functions. Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, parents Paul and Katherine, sister Patricia Gavin, fiancé Colleen Ring and stepfather Joseph Watts. Survived by children, Lori Schneider (Jesse Harty), Paul Lappert (Lynn Johnson) and Lisa (Greg) Ford; twin sister, Paula Carol Diamond. Friends received Monday from 4-7 PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday at the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 North High Street, Lewis Center, 43035, WHERE FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Paul's name to the . To sign and view the on-line register book, www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019