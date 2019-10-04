Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery
9571 North High Street
Lewis Center, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lappert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul C. "Tweedy" Lappert


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul C. "Tweedy" Lappert Obituary
Lappert, Paul C. "Tweedy"
1938 - 2019
Paul C. "Tweedy" Lappert, age 80, October 3, 2019. Graduate St.Thomas Aquinas High School and The Ohio State University. US Army National Guard Veteran. Long- time employee of AT&T and J.E. Wiggins & Co. Paul was an avid golfer, ardent Buckeye Fan, enjoyed travel and enjoyed going to the various Aquinas Alumni functions. Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, parents Paul and Katherine, sister Patricia Gavin, fiancé Colleen Ring and stepfather Joseph Watts. Survived by children, Lori Schneider (Jesse Harty), Paul Lappert (Lynn Johnson) and Lisa (Greg) Ford; twin sister, Paula Carol Diamond. Friends received Monday from 4-7 PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday at the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 North High Street, Lewis Center, 43035, WHERE FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Paul's name to the . To sign and view the on-line register book, www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now