Thayer, Paul C.
Memorial services, celebrating the life of Paul C. Thayer, 90, of Harbor Hills, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am in the St John's Lutheran Church, Linnville Rd., Newark, with Tim Mason and Pastor George Winston as co-celebrants. Friends may visit one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Paul passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at his home, following a period of declining health. He was born June 20, 1930 in Canton, the son of the late Paul Orr and Jessie (Coleman) Thayer. He was a graduate of Columbus South H.S., class of 1948, and served honorably in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He worked in sales with White Haines Optical for thirty years and joined Titmus Optical in 1979 and retired from there in 1995. He loved fly fishing, hunting with his bird dogs Kasi and Inga and fly tying. He also taught others to fly ty and was a member and Past President of The Land of Legend Fly Fishers. He also was a member of the Amvets Post #51 at Thornport and a former member of Harbor Hills Country Club. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, the former Jo Ann Speakman, whom he married on January 11, 1969; his daughters, Cindy (Patrick) Ayotte and Susan Thayer; along with his canine companion, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family prefers that memorials be directed to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Pl., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Paul and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com
