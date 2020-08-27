1/
Paul D. "Rowdy" Bryant
1942 - 2020
Paul D. "Rowdy" Bryant, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Carriage Court in Grove City. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Christine (Edwards) Bryant, sister Laveta Pickel. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vicki; sons, Paul (Tina) Bryant, Dave T. Bryant; daughter, Cheryl Denise Bryant; grandchildren, Hanah Logan (Cameron) Schroeder, Sydnye Heffley, Christian David (Megan) Bryant, Carson Bryant, Blair Bryant, Brook Bryant, Paul Bryant; sister, Marty (James) Araki; nephews, Keith David Pickel and Kevin Paul Pickel; and many other family and friends. Paul graduated from Argo Community High School in Argo, IL and then enlisted in the Air Force after his service to Our Country he joined the Columbus Police Department where he was one of the original 7 members of the Helicopter Unit. He retired with 21 years of service. Paul also worked and flew planes for Worthington Industries for 15 years. He is a lifetime member of the FOP and a member of the Mt. Sterling Nazarene Church. Paul loved to travel whether by air or motorcycle and had traveled to 49 states. He also loved to be out on the golf course. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5-7pm with FOP service at 7pm at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY, 3920 Broadway. Funeral service for Paul will be at 11am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Mt. Sterling Nazarene Church, 226 Market St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Sterling Nazarene Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign his online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
AUG
31
Service
07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Sterling Nazarene Church
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
