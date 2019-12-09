|
|
Figlestahler, Paul David
1930 - 2019
Paul David Figlestahler, 89, passed away on December 8, 2019. Paul was born on October 2, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late John and Grace (Keller) Figlestahler. Paul worked for Columbus Coated Fabric for 20 years from 1948 to 1968. He retired from Anheuser-Busch in 1993 with 25 years of service. Paul was a Veteran of the Korea War serving in Germany for two years from 1951 to 1953. He also served as a volunteer for Mount Carmel Hospice for five years in 1994 to 1999. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha; nephews, Michael and Tracy Figlestahler; goddaughter, Patricia (Robert) Smith; special friends, Julie Penn-Lynch and Randy Bridges. Paul was preceded in death by his son David, brothers Dwight and Richard Figlestahler and sister Garnet Schrader. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1PM with Pastor Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019