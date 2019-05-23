Krebs, Paul David

1936 - 2019

Paul David "Dave" Krebs, 82, joined our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Dallas, GA. He was born October 30, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Chester and Dorothy (Miller) Krebs. He was a graduate of West H.S. and then served in the Marine Corps, in Parris Island, SC, with platoon 333. After the Marines, he had a career in sales that included tobacco, children's clothing lines, and ultimately becoming the CEO of a textile company in Cincinnati, OH. He was self-taught in the stock market and became quite successful at trading. He was a member of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Marietta, GA alongside his daughter and granddaughter. Later in life, Dave took up tennis and became the number one seed in the state of Florida in doubles. He went on to play with the Senior Olympic Tennis Team and traveled worldwide representing the United States for men's doubles. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing and golf. We always said that Dad was more fit than his three kids combined. He helped others financially and gave donations to several great causes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carol Ann (Temple) Krebs. Survived by his two sons, Barry (Kimberly) Krebs of Atlanta, GA and Bradley (Renee) Krebs of Mount Olive, AL; daughter, Lisa Krebs of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Shelby and Carolan; grandson, Mason; sister, Martha Osborne; and sister-in-law, Diane Krebs, both of Columbus, OH; and his beloved dog, Bailey. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 27, 2019