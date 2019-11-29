Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Paul David Whisman


1940 - 2019
Paul David Whisman Obituary
Whisman, Paul David
1940 - 2019
Paul David Whisman, 79, passed away November 29, 2019. Paul was born on August 29, 1940 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Willard J. and Maude Mae (Leadingham) Whisman. He is survived by his loving son, Terry L. Whisman; sisters, Louella Nelson, Linda Martin, Carol Cyrus; and brother, Phil Whisman. Paul was preceded in death by siblings Janet Potter, Libby Timberlake, Georgetta Harris, Billy "Bird" Whisman and Ronnie Whisman. At the request of Paul and the Whisman family no services will be held. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
